Faster Bunkering at Gasum's Stockholm Gas Station

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Biogas: renewable. Image credit/Gasum

Gasum's liquified natural gas bunkering stop at the port of Nynashamn, Stockholm can now deliver faster refuelling, the company has said.

Two trucks are used to bunker ships while working cargo. Earlier bunkering operations with one truck proved to be too slow.

The station's high speed pumps mean that refuelling can take place in under an hour.

Nynashamn is located close to the Gasum LNG terminal at Stockholm.

Gasum supplies both LNG and liquefied biogas (LBG) or a blend of the two from the station, the company said.

LBG is a renewable energy source. Gasum is a Finnish state entity.