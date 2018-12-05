Barcelona Joins Call for Mediterranean ECA

Barcelona joins Med-ECA call. File Image / Pixabay

Barcelona City Council has joined the call to create an emissions control area (ECA) in the Mediterranean.

Such an ECA has been under consideration for a number of years, with several bodies pushing for it to be implemented on heath grounds.

A number fo supportive NGOs, including Control Nature and Biodiversity Conservation Union (NABU) and Transport & Environment, in 2016 gathered under an initiative call the CleanCruiseNetwork alliance.

They have now launched a new “Rome Declaration” campaign to garner support for the ECA.

The group wants the country as a whole to follow Barcelona’s lead and actively support the creation of the Mediterranean ECA as soon as possible.