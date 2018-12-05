Barcelona Joins Call for Mediterranean ECA

Wednesday December 5, 2018

Barcelona City Council has joined the call to create an emissions control area (ECA) in the Mediterranean.

Such an ECA has been under consideration for a number of years, with several bodies pushing for it to be implemented on heath grounds.

A number fo supportive NGOs, including Control Nature and Biodiversity Conservation Union (NABU) and Transport & Environment, in 2016 gathered under an initiative call the CleanCruiseNetwork alliance.

They have now launched a new “Rome Declaration” campaign to garner support for the ECA.

The group wants the country as a whole to follow Barcelona’s lead and actively support the creation of the Mediterranean ECA as soon as possible.

