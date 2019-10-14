Experimental Catamaran is Alternative Fuels' Testbed

Energy Observer on River Thames, London. Image credit/S&B

French eco-catamaran Energy Observer is a test bed for alternative marine propulsion technologies, Ship & Bunker has learned.

The vessel which has spent three weeks in London at the half-way point of its global voyage uses wind, solar and hydrogen-based power to move the ship.

Solar panels (see photo below) cover the the catamaran's deck space while two sails (pictured below), called ocean wings, are another source of power.

The vessel has been docked at London's Tower Bridge where it set up an exhibition point to give information on the project.

Energy Observer: solar panels cover deck, ocean wing sail in background drawn down. S&B

Hydrogen is used when neither solar nor wind power is available which happened when the ship was sailing through Arctic waters.

Hydrogen is stored onboard the ship in eight tanks with a total capacity of 62kg. This contains sufficient power for six days propulsion, a member of the Energy Observer team told Ship & Bunker.

Energy Observer: back view. S&B

Among the project's backers are energy company Engie and car manufacturer Toyota.