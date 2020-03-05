LNG Bunkering Pioneer UECC Tries Out Biofuels

by Ship & Bunker News Team

UECC will try out the biofuels on board its ro-ro vessel the M/V Autosky. Image Credit: UECC

Short-sea shipping company United European Car Carriers (UECC) has launched a biofuels trial on one of its vessels in conjunction with GoodFuels, the company said Thursday.

Over the next three months UECC will burn 3,000 mt of GoodFuels's bio-fuel oil on board its ro-ro ship the M/V Autosky, with the first bunkering at Rotterdam.

The ship operates between Zeebrugge and Santander, the company said in an emailed statement.

"This agreement demonstrates our commitment to reducing the carbon footprint of our existing tonnage and further complements the emissions reductions on our existing LNG fleet, as well as our LNG battery hybrid newbuilds," Dan Gent, energy and sustainability manager at UECC, said in the statement.

UECC was an early adopter of LNG bunkering, first ordering two LNG-fuelled car carriers in 2014.