France's Total to Announce Decision on Sohar LNG Bunkering Hub Later This Year

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Oman may soon join the club of countries with LNG bunker delivery infrastructure. Image Credit: File Image / Pixabay

French energy producer Total is expected to announce a final investment decision (FID) on whether to develop an LNG bunkering hub at the port of Sohar in Oman later this year, according to local media.

"Hopefully, from our side, we will take a FID before the end of this year," Sophie Nasser, a business development executive at Total, said at a gas industry conference in Muscat last week, according to the Oman Observer.

Total is planning to build an LNG plant at Sohar taking natural gas from central Oman, with the surplus gas being sent by Shell to a gas-to-liquids plant at Duqm, the newspaper reported.

The LNG plant will have a capacity of about 1 million mt/year, the organisation said.

The use of LNG bunker barges could allow the plant to cover sales at the ports of Mina Sultan Qaboos, Duqm and Salalah, Nasser was cited as saying.