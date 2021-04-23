EMEA News
BUNKER JOBS: Island Oil Seeks Bunker Trader in London
Friday April 23, 2021
The new hire will be based in Island Oil's Greenwich office in London. Image Credit: Island Oil
Marine fuel supplier Island Oil is seeking to hire a bunker trader for its office in Greenwich, London.
The company is looking for candidates with at least five years of experience of a bunker trader, it told Ship & Bunker by email on Friday.
The company lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Generates & works enquiries for the physical supply of bunkers in company's physical supply ports as well as International Bunkers & Lubricants Trading in accordance with specified procedures
- Maintains close business relationship with allocated customer accounts and develops these accounts to achieve maximum trading potential
- Performs market research and promotes company products and services
- Actively seeks new clients and suppliers through market research and proposes credit lines & terms for credit clearance by the credit control officer
- Offers the highest possible quality and after-sales service to company's customers, suppliers and business associates
- Monitors, develops and expands the market share of IOL in the sale of marine bunkers & lubricants both as physicals and as traders or brokers
- Resolves disputes or any claims to the satisfaction of the customer, supplier and the company
- Adheres strictly to the company's and QMS procedures regarding approval of customers and suppliers, credit clearance and credit control procedures
- Complies with product specifications as per customer requirements
- Meets and exceeds the agreed personal targets and objectives and works constructively and jointly in meeting department targets and objectives
- Implements Company's QMS and makes suggestions for improvements
To apply for the role, send a CV to careers@island-oil.com.