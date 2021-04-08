Danish Firm Signs Hydrogen Bunker Supply Agreement

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Denmark: flying the flag for alternative marine fuels. File Image / Pixabay

Danish alternative energy provider Everfuels has signed a memorandum of understanding with a northern European shippng company to supply hydrogen fuel to one of its ships.

The name of the shipping firm has not been released, according to energy news provider H2.

The vessel to be supplied with the alternative bunker fuel is a new, zero-emissions ship which is expected to handle daily consumption of around 1,000 kg, the report said.

Hydrogen is one of a number of alternative marine fuels under consideration by ship operators.

The shipping sector is under pressure to reduce its carbon footprint by half by 2050.

This goal is most likely to be achieved by a combination of new fuels and sources of energy, structural changes at ports and greater operating efficiency for ships.