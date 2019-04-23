IMO2020. Stonewin to Supply 0.50%S VLSFO in Mauritius From May

Stonewin is using the 2008-built bunker barge MT Hakkasan. Image Credit: Stonewin

Stonewin says it will offer IMO2020 compliant 0.50% sulfur VLSFO bunkers to its customers in Port Louis, Mauritius as soon as May 1, 2019.

“Stonewin is currently in discussions with owners and traders to estimate the demand and agree on the required product quality that will allow it to enter into term contracts for the VLSFO 0.5%,” the supplier explained.

“The product will form a permanent part of the company’s product line in Port Louis ahead of the 2020 deadline.”

Stonewin, best known as a supplier of fuels to defence and security institutions, branched out with its first commercial bunkering operation in January with the Port Louis, Mauritius operation.

The offering of VLSFO comes in addition to IFO 180, IFO 380 and MGO, with supply made via the 2008-built, double-hulled bunker barge M/T Hakkasan.