Synthetic Fuels Vital to Reach Maritime Emission Goal: Study

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Synthetic fuels: good for shipping? File Image / Pixabay.

Synthetic versions of alternative marine fuel would be an important way of reducing shipping emissions, a new study has found.

In E-Fuels: towards a more sustainable future for truck transport, shipping and aviation, VoltaChem, TNO and SmartPort looked at applying synthetic fuels (e-fuels) in these transport areas: aviation.

According to the report, hydrogen is only an interesting option for shipping over short distances and ferries.

"E-ammonia is particularly interesting for deep sea shipping. Synthetic methanol, diesel and LNG are interesting options for both inland and sea shipping," the report said.

A follow up report will look at how economies might transition to e-fuels internationally.

The Rotterdam port industrial complex will be used as a showcase, according to Martijn de Graaff of VoltaChem.

The Port of Rotterdam is a partner in the project.