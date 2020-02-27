Second Bunker Barge for Ceuta

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Bunkering at the port of Ceuta. Image credit/Port Authority.

Ceuta's port authority has announced a second bunker barge for the port.

The double-hulled ship called Spabunker 60 was built in 2008 and can carry 2,300 metric tonnes (mt) of fuel oil and 700 mt of diesel.

The barge will be operated by Spanish bunker supplier CEPSA.

According to the port authority, the new addition will add up to 50 bunker operations per month, doubling its current capacity.

Bunker volumes sold in the port last year came to 772,000 mt, up 5% over 2018, the authority said.

Ceuta is a Spanish enclave on the North African coast.