Bunker Holding Aims for 'Best in the Business' Through Innovative Training Programme

Programme aims to promote talent (file image/pixabay)

Danish bunker company Bunker Holding has launched a training programme designed to nuture talent in the bunker industry.

The Accelerator Programme's (TAP) participants are whittled down to 15 from a larger group of internal applicants put forward by management.

"The purpose of the programme is to utilize the full width and strength of the company and draw in the group's talents from all areas of the organisation," the company said.

TAP is about "building the future leaders of the company", it added.

During the programme, participants will be able to rotate in different roles across the company's organisation.

"We aim to create -- and keep -- a strong pipeline of talents, ready to take on new, exciting opportunities and responsibilities in thecompany," group chief executive Keld R Demant said.

The two-year programme began in London in November last year and runs for two years.

Last month, Bunker Holding instigated an expansion of its activities under its Bunker One branding.