Stena Bulk opts for Scrubbers

Stena: tanker operator (file image/pixabay)

Tanker operator Stena Bulk is to install emission abatement units on 15 of its ships with options on a further six units, the company has said.

The type of unit to be installed from supplier Shanghai Bluesoul Environment Technology is open loop, hybrid ready with water cleaning.

"By installing scrubbers, we will be well equipped to meet the 2020 regulation and are protected from price volatility as well as fuel shortage," said president and chief executive of Stena Bulk Erik Hånell.

"Today's market predictions are attractive, in theory, and currently seem to be so in practice despite there being a couple of parameters that remain uncertain.

"However, there are opportunities already available today to lock in some of the uncertainty, which might be appealing when looking for a more secure

investment," the executive added.

Ships with scrubbers installed can use high sulfur bunker fuel and remain in compliance with the new sulfur rule. The price of high sulfur product is expected to fall significantly once the new rule is in force at the start of 2020 on a widely predicted glut.