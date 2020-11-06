EMEA News
BUNKER JOBS: BunkerMetric Seeks Maritime Data Scientist
The firm is seeking a data scientist. File Image / Pixabay
Marine fuel technology company BunkerMetric is seeking a maritime data scientist to join its team, according to a job posting published this week.
The firm is looking for candidates with between one and three years of experience to develop new products from its head office in Lyngby, Denmark, according to the posting.
Requirements for the role include the following:
- 1+ years' work-experience as Data scientist
- Education and experience with algorithms, computational complexity, statistics, and ML/AI techniques
- Education and experience with statistics, such as distributions, statistical testing, and confidence intervals
- Proven experience in statistical data mining techniques
- Good understanding of computational complexity
- Familiarity in working with data visualization tools
- Advanced programming skills in Python and/or R skills, as well as in one or more strictly type-safe programming languages, such as C++, JAVA, C#.Net
- Experience with data wrangling on large datasets (SQL/NoSQL)
- Geospatial/temporal data knowledge is welcome
- Good communication skills in English
- Danish / EU work permit
To view the posting in full, click here.