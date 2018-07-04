French Port to Get Investment Boost

Bassin du Commerce, Le Havre (file image/pixabay)

The French Atlantic port of Le Havre is get over half a million dollars to invest in infrastructure as part of its Port 2000 plan.

Two new berths and a flap gate will form the foundation of the package.

Other possibilities at the port, which is France's biggest box port, include a ro-ro terminal and the development of its north port, according to maritime news provider Lloyd's.

In addition, the road network between the port's industrial zone and the nearest motorway will be improved. Investment will come from private and public sources, the report said.