Monjasa Opens New WAF Office, Commences VLSFO Supply

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Monjasa Group CEO, Anders Østergaard in Luanda together with Senior Bunker Trader Area Specialist West Africa, Michael Qvist Pedersen and General Manager, Angola, Eduardo Costa.. Image Credit: Courtesy of Monjasa

Monjasa has opened a new office in Luanda, Angola to support its various business activities in West Africa.

The supplier, who commenced bunkering operations in the region in 2009, has also confirmed the completion of its first delivery in the region of IMO2020 compliant fuel.

“The West Africa bunker market has developed very positively over the past 10-15 years and today matches bunker destinations like Las Palmas or South Africa. As an example, we are currently making IMO 2020 compliant fuel timely available across the region and we have just completed the first supplies in the Gulf of Guinea," says Group CEO, Anders Østergaard.

"In Angola, local representation is a key enabler for further developing our services, and now we get to show our commitment in Luanda and emphasise personal relations even further. We will continue to invest in West Africa for the benefit of our partners, the local communities and Monjasa."

To support the new office location, the Monjasa owned 5,815-dwt tanker, African Chaser (to be renamed Monjasa Chaser), is now deployed as fixed tanker in Angolan territorial waters.

Details of the new office are as follows:

Monjasa Angola Ltd.

Edifício Dália Plaza

Av. de Portugal 31 – 35, 8.º Andar

Bairro e Distrito Urbano da Ingombota

Luanda, Angola

Email: angola@monjasa.com