First Move in Hydrodgen-Powered Marine Engines

Hyroden marine fuel: moving beyond design stage (file image/pixabay)

A marine fuel-gas system for liquefied hydrogen has been developed by marine techology and engine manufacturer MAN Cryo.

The system, which now has approval-in-principle from class society DNV-GL, forms part of Norwegian design firm Multi Maritime's hydrogen vessel design for shipowner Fjord1.

"Hydrogen is a clean fuel whose profile fits perfectly with the general desire within the industry to move towards cleaner technology," said Dr Uwe Lauber, head of MAN Energy Solutions (of which MAN Cryo is a subsidiary).

"The possibilities for this technology are varied and exciting," Lauber added.

Fjord1 and Multi Maritime collaborated on the design which was developed in-house at MAN Cryo's base in the Swedish port of Gothenburg.

Liquid hydrogen is classed as an alternative bunker fuel which, although at the early developmental stage, is attracting interest.