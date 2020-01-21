MSC Cruises Orders Two New LNG-Fuelled Ships

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Two more LNG-fuelled ships are set to join the MSC Cruises fleet. Image Credit: File Image / Pixabay

Geneva-based MSC Cruises has ordered two new LNG-fuelled ships, the company said Monday.

MSC has signed a contract with Chantiers de L'Atlantique to build its third and fourth LNG-powered vessels, to be delivered in 2025 and 2027, it said.

The cruise line's first LNG-fuelled ship is currently under construction in Saint-Nazaire and will come into service in 2022.

MSC Cruises and Chantiers de L'Atlantique also signed a memorandum of understanding to develop a new class of LNG-fuelled cruise ships together, and another to develop an "innovative prototype ship class concept with which they will explore opportunities that wind power and other advanced technologies could bring to passenger shipping," MSC said.