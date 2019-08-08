Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2019 Week 30

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday August 8, 2019

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  August 1 – August 7, 2019

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
05-08-2019     Agiri     AFRAMAX     30-05-1996     Jabil Qiwan General Trading    
05-08-2019     Meridian     HANDYMAX     01-11-1996     MOL    
02-08-2019     S Santu     DIVE SUPPORT     01-02-1980     Somap    
02-08-2019     Swan Chacabuco     REEFER     10-05-1990     Chartworld Shipping    
01-08-2019     SW 1     SMALL TANKER     01-02-1979     Yuantai Fuel Trading    

About VesselsValue.com

VesselsValue.com is the online intelligence and information service used by the world's leading commercial and investment banks, private equity, investment and hedge funds, shipowners and operators, lawyers, accountants and brokers.

With our core of belief in speed, usability and convenience, we provide instant and unbiased values at the click of a button, helping existing and potential shipping investors better quantify risk, improve reporting and identify opportunity, saving time and money.

To contact the editor responsible for this story email us at editor@shipandbunker.com