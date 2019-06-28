Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2019 Week 24

by VesselsValue.com
Friday June 28, 2019

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  June 13 – June 26, 2019

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
26-06-2019     Al Yarmouk     VLCC     25-08-2014     KOTC    
26-06-2019     Katrin     SMALL TANKER     30-11-1987     Jiho Shipping    
25-06-2019     Fu Xing 10     HANDYMAX     01-05-1986     Zhejiang Fuxing Shipping    
25-06-2019     Fu Xing 12     HANDY BULKER     25-06-1986     Zhejiang Fuxing Shipping    
25-06-2019     Bashundhara 7     HANDYMAX     09-01-1990     Symphony    
24-06-2019     Watban     VLCC     30-08-1996     Bahri    
24-06-2019     Med Samsun     SUB PANAMAX CONT     28-08-2003     Medlog Shipping & Trading    
24-06-2019     Shidao     FERRY     14-07-1989     Chang Myung Shipping    
22-06-2019     APL Japan     POST PANAMAX CONT     01-09-1995     APL    

About VesselsValue.com

VesselsValue.com is the online intelligence and information service used by the world's leading commercial and investment banks, private equity, investment and hedge funds, shipowners and operators, lawyers, accountants and brokers.

With our core of belief in speed, usability and convenience, we provide instant and unbiased values at the click of a button, helping existing and potential shipping investors better quantify risk, improve reporting and identify opportunity, saving time and money.

