Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2019 Week 34

by VesselsValue.com
Friday September 6, 2019

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  August 29 – September 4, 2019

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
04-09-2019     VH 29     SMALL TANKER     05-10-1988     Glory Shipmanagement Pvt    
03-09-2019     Ankleshwar     SUEZMAX     29-08-1994     SCI    
02-09-2019     Arctic Pearl     HANDYMAX     28-10-1986     SMT Shipping    
02-09-2019     Wan Hai 203     HANDY CONTAINER     30-06-1990     Wan Hai Lines    
02-09-2019     Wan Hai 205     HANDY CONTAINER     20-09-1990     Wan Hai Lines    
30-08-2019     Dolphin Princess     AHTS     01-12-1981     Industrial Tools International    
29-08-2019     Miski     MPP     26-12-1992     Jubba General Trading    

About VesselsValue.com

VesselsValue.com is the online intelligence and information service used by the world's leading commercial and investment banks, private equity, investment and hedge funds, shipowners and operators, lawyers, accountants and brokers.

With our core of belief in speed, usability and convenience, we provide instant and unbiased values at the click of a button, helping existing and potential shipping investors better quantify risk, improve reporting and identify opportunity, saving time and money.

To contact the editor responsible for this story email us at editor@shipandbunker.com