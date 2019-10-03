Features
Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2019 Week 37
Thursday October 3, 2019
As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been.
To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.
Demolition Sales September 26 – October 3, 2019
|Sale Date
|Sold Name
|Vessel Type
|Built Date
|Seller
|01-10-2019
|Asia IPSA
|HANDY CONTAINER
|24-10-2003
|IPSA Capital
|01-10-2019
|Valaris JU 42
|JACK UP DRILL RIG
|01-10-1983
|Valaris
|30-09-2019
|Sea Grace
|SMALL TANKER
|30-05-1990
|Electra Maritime
|30-09-2019
|Akrotiri
|HANDY TANKER
|15-09-1994
|World Tankers
|30-09-2019
|Zhong Gang Yong He
|SMALL TANKER
|30-11-1994
|Nanjing Zhonggang Shipping
|27-09-2019
|Theresa Success
|HANDY TANKER
|31-07-1996
|Raffles Shipping Group