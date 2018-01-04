Features
Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2017 Week 50
Thursday January 4, 2018
As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been.
To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.
Demolition Sales December 21 – December 27, 2017
|Sale Date
|Sold Name
|Vessel Type
|Built Date
|Seller
|22-12-2017
|Vito
|SUEZMAX
|30-09-1994
|Aurum Ship Management
|22-12-2017
|Symeon
|SUEZMAX
|26-01-1998
|Unknown Indian
|22-12-2017
|Skarpov
|FLPG
|26-03-1979
|Elektrans Shipping Pvt Ltd
|22-12-2017
|Red Eagle
|OCEAN TUG
|05-08-1976
|ATA Tug & Salvage
|22-12-2017
|Blue Ice
|REEFER
|31-07-1980
|AFK Universal Consulting
|22-12-2017
|Yong Chang
|PCTC
|25-01-1988
|Unknown West African
|22-12-2017
|Aurelia
|SMALL TANKER
|01-05-1993
|Etihad
|22-12-2017
|Sendora
|POST PANAMAX MT
|25-09-1996
|Givenergy FZC