Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2017 Week 50

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday January 4, 2018

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  December 21 – December 27, 2017

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
22-12-2017     Vito     SUEZMAX     30-09-1994     Aurum Ship Management    
22-12-2017     Symeon     SUEZMAX     26-01-1998     Unknown Indian    
22-12-2017     Skarpov     FLPG     26-03-1979     Elektrans Shipping Pvt Ltd    
22-12-2017     Red Eagle     OCEAN TUG     05-08-1976     ATA Tug & Salvage    
22-12-2017     Blue Ice     REEFER     31-07-1980     AFK Universal Consulting    
22-12-2017     Yong Chang     PCTC     25-01-1988     Unknown West African    
22-12-2017     Aurelia     SMALL TANKER     01-05-1993     Etihad    
22-12-2017     Sendora     POST PANAMAX MT     25-09-1996     Givenergy FZC    

About VesselsValue.com

VesselsValue.com is the online intelligence and information service used by the world's leading commercial and investment banks, private equity, investment and hedge funds, shipowners and operators, lawyers, accountants and brokers.

With our core of belief in speed, usability and convenience, we provide instant and unbiased values at the click of a button, helping existing and potential shipping investors better quantify risk, improve reporting and identify opportunity, saving time and money.

