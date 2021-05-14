Norsepower Installs Five Tilting Rotor Sails on Vale Bulker

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Vale estimates as much as 40% of its fleet may be suitable for the installation of wind propulsion systems. Image Credit: Norsepower

Wind propulsion company Norsepower has installed five of its tilting rotor sails on a bulker chartered by mining company Vale.

The sails are likely to save the vessel up to 8% of its fuel consumption, Norsepower said in a statement on its website on Thursday. The ship, a very large ore carrier (VLOC), is under construction in China for Pan Ocean Ship Management.

"The five tilting Rotor Sails will allow Vale to maintain flexible cargo operations while also saving fuel and emissions," Tuomas Riski, CEO of Norsepower, said in the statement.

"Installing our Rotor Sails on the first VLOC demonstrates that our technology is adaptable across varied operational profiles and vessel types.

"As vessel operators and charterers strive to decarbonise, the value of wind propulsion for both a retrofit and newbuild vessels is undeniable."

Vale estimates as much as 40% of its fleet may be suitable for the installation of wind propulsion systems if its pilot of the technology proves effective.