ClassNK Issues IMO2020 Fuel Switchover Guidance

ClassNK's Booklet for ship crew members: Precautions concerning change-over to 0.50% sulphur compliant fuel oils. Image Credit: ClassNK

Japan's ClassNK is the latest industry stakeholder to add to the glut of guidance on the upcoming global 0.50% sulfur cap on marine fuel.

The Classification Society says its “Booklet for ship crew members: Precautions concerning change-over to 0.50% sulphur compliant fuel oils” outlines potential risks for ship crew members responsible for operations in the change-over from conventional fuel oils to compliant fuel oils and measures to mitigate them.

"The booklet provides ship crew members onboard who bunker and actually use compliant fuel oils with information focusing on the 'compatibility' and 'cold flow properties' of such fuels as well as associated risks and measures to mitigate such risks," it says.

"In addition, relevant recommendations and product leaflets provided by several chemical manufacturers pertaining to sludge dispersants and sludge solubilizers are attached to the booklet as references."

The free guide is available here: http://www.classnk.com/hp/pdf/activities/statutory/soxpm/soxbooklet201909en.pdf