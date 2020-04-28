Spanish Port to Consider LNG Bunkering

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Almeria, Spain. File image/Pixabay.

Almeria in southern Spain has is to look at supply liquified natural gas (LNG) for the port.

A feasiblility study, which will examine options for the storage and supply of the alternative bunker fuel, is being conducted under the auspices of the port authority, according to regional news provider Ansamed.

A local engineering firm will assess the project from a security and safety standpoint. The project could be ready to launch as early as next year, the report said.

LNG is seen by some as the most viable bunker fuel alternative to oil-derived fuel oil. One of LNG as marine fuel's strongest markets is in northern Europe.