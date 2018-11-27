Renault to Build Two Wind-Powered Cargo Ships by 2020

Renault plans to build two wind powered ships. Image Credit:

Groupe Renault says it will build two wind-powered cargo ships by 2020 as part of efforts to reduce the carbon footprint of the Group’s supply chain.

The French automobile manufacturer says it has signed a three-year partnership with Nantes start-up Neoline to develop the vessels.

In fact a demo vessel has already been developed for the project that is said to show the potential to reduce CO2 emissions by up to 90%, a reduction achieved primarily through the use of wind power with the use of slow steaming and various other technologies also playing a part.

Renault says the plan is to build the two ships based on the demo model and to commission the vessels by 2020-2021 on a pilot route joining Saint-Nazaire, the U.S. Eastern seaboard, and Saint-Pierre & Miquelon.

Nearly 60% of the Group's parts and vehicles are transported by sea, it says.

“Groupe Renault’s objective is to reduce the environmental impact of each vehicle throughout its entire life cycle, from parts transportation up to delivery and end-of-life processing," said Jean-Philippe Hermine, Vice President, Strategic Environmental Planning Groupe Renault.

Today’s news is the latest example of wind power being once again considered as a serious marine propulsion technology, with Maersk Tankers, Airbus, and Ultrabulk in recent months also announcing marine wind-power projects.

Groupe Renault’s announcement was naturally welcomed by the International Windship Association (IWSA).

“This development is great news for the Neoline team, but also for wind propulsion innovators as a whole with cargo owners and ship operators increasingly considering wind propulsion as a viable, cost effective low carbon option for their fleets,” said IWSA Secretary, Gavin Allwright.