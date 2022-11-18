IBIA CONVENTION: Bunker Holding Sees 'Unintentional Passive Participation' Behind Syria Sanctions Breach

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Casper Dybdal, general counsel at Bunker Holding, spoke at the IBIA Annual Convention 2022 in Houston on Thursday. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

A lawyer for marine fuels conglomerate Bunker Holding has characterised the firm's involvement in a Syrian sanctions breach case last year as 'unintentional passive participation'.

Bunker Holding was fined DKK 4 million in December last year, CEO Keld Demant was sentenced to a four-month suspended prison sentence and subsidiary Dan-Bunkering was fined DKK 30 million after being found guilty of breaching EU sanctions on Syria with jet fuel trades with Russian counterparties in the Eastern Mediterranean in 2015-2017.

"Unintentional passive participation; what does that mean?" Casper Dybdal, general counsel at Bunker Holding, said at the IBIA Annual Convention 2022 in Houston on Thursday, after being asked about lessons learned from the firm's court case.

"It's the lower bar which we have now, in regards to how a supplier can be convicted for a breach.

"How can we avoid something unintentional, passive? It requires a high compliance standard.

"It requires that you have great effort, and spend a lot of time understanding how you're doing stuff.

"It's not good enough now, to think that you know the bunker industry, you know the place of supply; you need to know a lot more, and you need to go extended with the KYC."

During last year's court case it emerged that Dan-Bunkering continued with the jet fuel trades despite concerns being raised by some of the firm's legal advisors and Danish regulators. But Bunker Holding CEO Keld Demant maintained that he never interfered in individual trades or reversed professional decisions from the employees of the company's subsidiaries.