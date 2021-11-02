Fratelli Cosulich to Help Design Ammonia Bunker Tanker

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Fratelli Cosulich will provide operational data to test the design's suitability for commercial operations. Image Credit: SeaTech Solutions

Marine fuels firm Fratelli Cosulich is set to join a group working on the design for an ammonia bunker delivery vessel.

The firm is working with RINA and SeaTech Solutions on the project, it said in a press release on Tuesday. SeaTech will focus on the vessel concept, RINA will verify compliance with rules around the safe handling of ammonia and Fratelli Cosulich will provide operational data to test the design's suitability for commercial operations.

"Ammonia will play a fundamental role in reducing shipping emissions, and we believe it is our responsibility to make shipping increasingly respectful of the environment, in the interest of future generations," Guido Cardullo, head of business development at Fratelli Cosulich, said in the statement.