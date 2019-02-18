Margin Pressure Could Force Bunker Traders to Trim Costs

Traders: margin pressure. File image/ pixabay

The intermediary is being squeezed out of the bunker suppy chain, bunker fuel consultant Adrian Tolson has said.

This processs, which began in earnest after the collapse of Danish bunker giant O W Bunker, has seen fuel producers and cargo traders seek direct relationships with shipowners.

Traders are being pushed out of the picture putting company margins under pressure.

"Their productivity has to change -- they [the bunker trading companies] still have too many employees," Tolson was quoted as saying by S&P Global Platts.

Tolson, who was speaking at a Platts event, said that although bunker traders "make money", companies were "overstaffed".

Tolson is a senior partner in 20\20 Marine Energy.