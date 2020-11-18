IMO Changes to Fuel Sampling Rules 'Could Cause Confusion': BIMCO

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The changes may lead to unrepresentative fuel samples being taken for testing against the sulfur limit. File Image / Pixabay

Proposed IMO amendments to its MARPOL Annex VI regulations around fuel sampling could end up causing confusion in the bunker market, according to shipping industry body BIMCO.

Amendments being discussed by the IMO's Marine Environment Protection Committee (MEPC) this week could lead to samples being taken for sulfur compliance verification that are not representative of the fuel in the tank, BIMCO said in a statement on its website this week.

"BIMCO is concerned with the suggested procedure for 'On board sampling' to be used for determining if the ship is in compliance with the sulphur regulation, since the only truly homogenous and representative fuel oil sample is the MARPOL sample (MARPOL delivered sample)," the shipping group said.

"The new suggestion could cause confusion and uncertainty between the ship, bunker supplier, time charter and other stakeholders, especially if the testing results turn out to be different."

The amendments are currently being discussed in private by an MEPC drafting group, and will return to the plenary session of the MEPC for adoption on Thursday or Friday.