Monjasa Hires Danish Maritime Fund Director to Board

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Lotte Grønborg Lundberg has joined the Monjasa Holding board as of October 1. Image Credit: Monjasa

Bunker supplier Monjasa's holding company has hired the director of the Danish Maritime Fund to its board, the company said Thursday.

Lotte Grønborg Lundberg has joined the Monjasa Holding board as of October 1, the company said in a statement on its website.

"With extensive experience from the A.P. Moller-Maersk Group and related entities, Lotte has served in various commercial and corporate roles as leader and executive in primarily Maersk Line, Maersk Procurement and Maersk Broker," the company said.

"Today, she is active as Director of the Danish Maritime Fund and various board positions."

Tage Bundgaard has stepped down from the board following eight years at Monjasa, the company said.

