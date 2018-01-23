Bunker Jobs: Bunker Sales, Cyprus

by SallingSearch

A fantastic opportunity has arisen to join one of the best Bunker Fuel Suppliers in the region!

Senior Bunker Sales - Contact us for more info if you are an experienced sales professional within bunker/marine fuel and you are considering new opportunities. Whether your experience is focussed on the regional or the global market is not important – It is the personality that matters.

Junior Bunker Sales - Contact us for more info if you are an experienced sales professional that are considering new options and are that are keen to learn sales and business development within bunker/marine fuel.

Our client is a Cyprus based solid and very well respected organisation with an exemplary track record of loyalty and career progression for its employees. The company is looking to expand their sales and trading team.

Check out and apply for the roles on http://sallingsearch.com/en/jobs/ or contact Soeren Salling on one@sallingsearch.com or +65 6717 0220 for more info.

All communications will, of course, be kept strictly P&C and no details will be shared with a third party without your consent.