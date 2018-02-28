SolstadFarstad and Yxney Maritime Highlight Partnership on Bunker-Saving Software

The two companies have been working together on bunker-saving reduction software. Image Credit: SolstadFarstad

SolstadFarstad ASA (SolstadFarstad) says it has completed a pilot project with Yxney Maritime AS (Yxney Maritime) to develop and roll out the Yxney fuel efficiency and emission reduction software MarESS.

"SolstadFarstad's work with the SolstadFarstad Green Operations campaign is taken to the next level with MarESS," said Tor Inge Dale, COO in SolstadFarstad.

"It provides cost savings for us and our customers, but it also reduces emissions, helping us contribute to reaching UN sustainable development goals 12 and 13, Responsible Production and Consumption, and Climate Action."

“ SolstadFarstad says the pilot project demonstrated... "significant" fuel savings

SolstadFarstad says the pilot project demonstrated that a combination of MarESS and skilled crews generated "significant" fuel savings, leading to the contract for implementation for the entire fleet.

"We have worked offshore on more than 100 vessels, so we can recommend targeted fuel saving measures related to vessel positioning when MarESS identifies efficiency gaps," said Gjord Simen Sanna, Yxney's CEO.

Sanna notes that the SolstadFarstad contract is an important step for Yxney toward reaching their goal of enabling sustainable maritime enterprise through optimised energy efficiency.