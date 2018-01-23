Clean Arctic Alliance Warns of HFO Spill Risk Alongside Record Cargo Numbers on Northern Sea Route

A record volume of goods shipped via NSR during 2017. File Image / Pixabay

In response to a new record volume of goods shipped on the Northern Sea Route (NSR), the Clean Arctic Alliance today issued a warning about the increased risk of HFO and spills in the arctic.

"The reduced sea ice extent is already attracting more shipping into Arctic waters, in a search for shorter routes and cost savings, a trend that will continue for the foreseeable future," said Dr. Sian Prior, lead advisor to the Clean Arctic Alliance.

The Russian Federal Agency for Maritime and River Transport says a record volume of 9,737 million tonnes of goods were shipped via NSR during 2017.

"Not only is traffic expanding along the Arctic's northern sea route, but also along the north-west passage to the north of Canada and the US, and even across the central Arctic Ocean. This growth in traffic brings an increased risk of oil spills, and greater emissions of black carbon, which exacerbates the melting of sea ice," said Prior.

"With the next meeting of the IMO's Marine Environment Protection Committee coming up in April, we're calling on member states to back a ban on the use of heavy fuel oil – the dirtiest from shipping fuels – from vessels operating in Arctic waters."

Earlier this month, the Clean Arctic Alliance welcomed the passing of the resolution by the EU Parliament on international ocean governance in the context of the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals, specifically, its stated committent toward banning the use of HFO in the arctic.