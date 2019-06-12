Ammonia Touted as Good Candidate for a Future Bunker Fuel

New concept design for an ammonia carrier fuelled by its own cargo. Image Credit: C-Job Naval Architects

Ammonia is a good candidate for a future bunker fuel, providing certain safety measures are included in the design of ammonia-fuelled vessels, says Netherlands-based C-Job Naval Architects.

The conclusion follows new research from the firm as part of the development of a new concept design for an ammonia carrier fuelled by its own cargo.

Using Amonia would help reduce emissions as part of the upcoming IMO2030 and IMO2050 GHG reduction goals, although C-Job did not give exact savings compared to current oil-based bunkers.

“Reviewing all ammonia power generation options, the Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) is clearly the most efficient,” said Niels de Vries, Lead Naval Architect at C-Job Naval Architects and research lead.

“However, it does have practical challenges as the power density and load response capability are not on an acceptable level yet. Therefore, in the short term applying the internal combustion engine is the way to go.”