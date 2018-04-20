Low-Emissions Ship Propulsion Project Expands Its Scope

Impression of Aquarius Eco Ship (Bulker). Image Credit: EMP

Eco Marine Power (EMP) is expanding the scope of its efforts to develop low-emissions ship propulsion beyond its current focus of solar and wind technology.

Going forwards, the company says a wider range of technologies will be studied including fuel cells, air lubrication systems, and electrical propulsion.

Ship owners that are already indirectly connected to the project will also be invited to participate more directly, says EMP.

"A primary aim of opening up and widening the Aquarius Eco Ship project is to help develop further practical fuel and emission reduction technologies beyond our current focus," said Greg Atkinson, Chief Technology Officer.

"We also wish to extend the project's reach further outside Japan and bring in additional investors so that we can help other start-ups in the maritime clean technology field."