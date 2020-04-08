Bunker Jobs: Key Account Manager, Japanese Speaking, Singapore Based

by SallingSearch

Salling Search search is exclusively headhunting for a leading bunker supplier, who is looking to expand its key account team with an experienced Key Account Manager for their main Japanese clients.

In this role, it is a must that you come with extensive experience in communicating and dealing with large Japanese shipowners.

For the right individual, this is an exciting and challenging role in a successful team with a good work environment.

About the job

As Key Account Manager you will be responsible for achieving and exceeding sales targets on own portfolio as well as agreed KPIs. You will support the Key Account Managers worldwide to achieve the key account plan targets. There will be a heavy focus on ensuring that all contracts in relation to the Japanese market are managed effectively as well as managing operations on both spot and contract deals. You will work on setting goals, develop customer and supplier centric account plans and ensure successful implementation of these plans for key accounts and stakeholders. You will become a strategic business advisor who can develop compelling and winning solutions to customer issues. Identification of decision-making processes, customer needs and business opportunities as well as creating and managing long-term relationships are essential parts of your role.

You will be based in Singapore and be reporting to the Key Account Lead for the APAC region.

More specifically your area of responsibility includes:

Single point of contact with key accounts

Operationalizing long-term contract and spot deliveries and ensuring compliance

Proactive risk analyses

Plan and coordinate all activities with customers

Understand and drive the customers’ strategic ambitions in relation to bunkering

Engage the team around the account

Engage wider resources within the company to accommodate customers’ needs

Ensure all stakeholders are involved and informed in due time

Swift and agile solution provider

Develop/be compliant with relevant policies, legislations, and credit lines

Ensure best terms for tender/supply chain

Support the company Strategy and initiatives

Your profile:

You are an ambitious, driven, and analytical individual with proven sales skills and key account management experience. Additionally, you have experience with account planning from start to finish, flair for business development and innovativeness, and enjoy being with clients and colleagues. Strong operational experience is required. You know how to scope a project plan and manage several project tracks with clear deliveries and timeline. You find it natural to establish good and trusting relationships with customers and colleagues, and you have the skills to influence and ultimately lead others. Your ability to communicate with many stakeholders, both internal and external, will be vital in this role.

Expected skills and experience:

Excellent communicator (written and verbal) in English a must. Similar in Japanese will be considered a strong plus.

Ideally, have proven bunker sales experience to Japanese shipping clients / We are also open to looking at a candidate who has strong sales experience to Japanese shipping clients

Have minimum 5-7 years of experience in the bunker/shipping industry

Be able to work in Singapore



For more info contact Soeren Salling on soeren@sallingsearch.com / +65 6717 0220 or apply directly on our website by following this link http://sallingsearch.com/en/jobs/?ja-job=1013063

All communication will, of course, be kept strictly P&C.