Scanocean Expands Bunker Trading Team

Vinneby joins team. File image/Pixabay.

Swedish bunker company ScanOcean has hired Nils Vinneby as a bunker trader.

His appointment brings with it "valuable experience from Preem and Sirius Chartering", the company said in a statement.

With the new addition, the team at ScanOcean comprises four with Christoffer Ahlqvist heading up the trading operation at the company.

Vinneby can be contacted at:

bunker@scanocean.se

nils.vinneby@scanocean.se

Tel: +46 8 555 726 50

Mobile: +46 70 258 93 29

Skype: nils.vinneby

ICE: nivinneby