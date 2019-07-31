World News
Scanocean Expands Bunker Trading Team
Wednesday July 31, 2019
Vinneby joins team. File image/Pixabay.
Swedish bunker company ScanOcean has hired Nils Vinneby as a bunker trader.
His appointment brings with it "valuable experience from Preem and Sirius Chartering", the company said in a statement.
With the new addition, the team at ScanOcean comprises four with Christoffer Ahlqvist heading up the trading operation at the company.
Vinneby can be contacted at:
bunker@scanocean.se
nils.vinneby@scanocean.se
Tel: +46 8 555 726 50
Mobile: +46 70 258 93 29
Skype: nils.vinneby
ICE: nivinneby