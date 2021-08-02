BUNKER JOBS: Multiple Roles Open at Cockett Group

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Cockett was founded in 1979. Image Credit: Cockett Group

Marine fuels firm Cockett Group currently has multiple roles open worldwide.

The company is currently seeking an operations executive in Singapore, as well as several marine fuels traders at locations around the world, according to a post on its website.

The company is looking for the following as required experience for the operations executive role:

Past proven experience in oil re-selling operations – minimum 2 years

Past work experience in sales support role

Knowledge and experience of International logistics is preferred

Past proven experience in preparing and negotiating Letter of Credit documents

And for the marine fuel traders roles, the company lists the following as required skills and qualifications:

Minimum 5 years previous proven experience in customer focused oil/bunker trading or maritime industry is required

Ability to build and maintain a portfolio of customers

Written and verbal communication skills in English are essential

For more information or to apply for the roles, email humanresources@cockett.com.