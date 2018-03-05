Exmar Newbuilds to Burn LPG Fuel

Exmar, LR, Man D&T developing LPG-fuelled carriers (file image/pixabay)

Two Exmar gas carrier newbuilds will have their main engines fuelled by liquid petroleum gas (LPG).

The ships, very large gas carriers, are to be built at Subic Bay, the Philippines for delivery in the second half of 2020, according to the company.

The newbuild orders come out of a longstanding relationship between the company, class society Lloyd's Register and engine maker Man Diesel & Turbo to produce "an efficient LPG fuel system, which allows part of the cargo to be used for the vessels' propulsion", the company said.

In addition, the company noted LPG's "superior environmental benefits".

LPG as a fuel does not contain any sulphur has lower carbon dioxide and nitrogen oxide emissions while particulate matters are also significantly reduced compared to a fuel-only engine, it said.