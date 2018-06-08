DNV GL Introduces Scrubber Notation

More ship owners and operators are looking to scrubbers. File Image / Pixabay

DNV GL has announced a new class notation for scrubbers, more formally know as exhaust gas cleaning systems (EGCS).

The new notation, Emission Reduction (ER), will cover not only the more common SOx scrubbers, but also selective catalytic reduction (SCR) and exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) systems for removing NOx.

"As the 2020 IMO sulphur cap on fuel draws closer, we have been hearing more and more from ship owners and operators who are looking for guidance on the installation and approval of systems which reduce emissions to air," says Knut Ørbeck-Nilssen, CEO of DNV GL – Maritime.

"We are very pleased to be able to offer the Emission reduction notation to our customers. This notation will enhance the transparency of the installation and approval process for owners, the yards, and class, and give owners the confidence to invest in these systems."

The class notation sets out various requirements covering the design and arrangement of EGCS, SCR and EGR systems, including the piping systems conveying wash water and/or treatment fluids, the exhaust arrangements and components, control, monitoring and safety systems as well as manufacture, workmanship and testing.

It will be published in July 2018.