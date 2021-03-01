Petro Inspect Group Appoints New Group Managing Director

by Ship & Bunker News Team

George Masvoulas will oversee the entire Petro Inspect Group operations globally. Image Credit: Petro Inspect Group

Petro Inspect Group today has announced the appointment of George Masvoulas as its new Group Managing Director.

Masvoulas will oversee the entire Petro Inspect Group operations globally.

"Over the years, George has brought with him a discipline for providing ‘more of the same but doing it better’, driven by a desire to produce greater levels of efficiency, transparency and customer satisfaction,” said company founder Kaivan H. Chinoy.

"This top position is also a testament to George’s absolute dedication and sustained performance under the most trying conditions, especially during this global pandemic, and a proven track record directly contributing to the growth and success of the organisation."

“ this appointment will ensure smooth business continuity, streamlining our global operations Kaivan H. Chinoy, Founder, Petro Inspect Group

With the Pandemic's impact on the marine industry overall well documented, Chinoy notes for Petro Inspect it has resulted in increased demand for bunker surveys from both new and existing clients.

"This is especially so in regions where the bunker tanker or the barge cannot be boarded due to Covid-19 safety measures in place and thus the surveyors have to be more vigilant than ever before," he adds.

"Further, this appointment will ensure smooth business continuity, streamlining our global operations and at the same time providing our clients specialist technical advice on fuel management issues including compliance with marine fuel regulations and specifications."

Masvoulas will be supported by Noorul Aziz, based at Petro Insepct's Fujairah Office, Yahir Rodriguez at the firm's Panama office, and Stanley Kwok at the Singapore Office.

The trio are set to be appointed the Group Operations, Commercial, and Technical Directors respectively.

Contact details for George Masvoulas are as follows:

George Masvoulas

Group Managing Director

Petro Inspect Group

T: +30 2112342701

C: +30 6945433281

E: g.masvoulas@petro-inspect.com