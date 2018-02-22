World Fuel Services Sold 26.5 Million MT of Bunkers in 2017

World Fuel Services Corporation (WFS) [NYSE:INT] today, as part of its fourth quarter and full year 2017 earnings report, said it sold 26.5 million metric tonnes (mt) of bunkers in 2017, a 15.6% dip over last year's figure of 31.4 million mt.

The expected dip follows reduced quarterly volumes throughout the year that CFO Ira Birns had explained was a result of "a reduction in low margin, low return activity in Asia."

WFS said it had witnessed "growing weakness" in maritime markets over the last year, along with a further decline in demand for price risk management products.

As a result, the company's marine segment generated gross profit of $126 million, a decrease of 16% year-over-year.