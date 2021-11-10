World News
BUNKER JOBS: Monjasa Seeks Trading Assistant in Limassol
Wednesday November 10, 2021
The new hire will join Monjasa's office in Limassol, Cyprus. Image Credit: Monjasa
Marine fuel supplier Monjasa is seeking to hire a trading assistant in Limassol.
The company is looking for candidates with a relevant education and fluency in written and spoken English and Greek, it said in a job advertisement on its website.
The advertisement lists the following areas of focus for the role:
- Map the daily bunker supply areas and analyse tanker and dry reports to send out relevant approaches
- Keep all parties updated throughout the delivery of marine fuel and lubricants to vessels, including traders, suppliers, agents and customers
- Collect invoices and bunker delivery receipts from suppliers, and update client overdues
- Send daily indication prices for main ports of focus and market reports reflecting latest updates and freight rates
- Update IT systems with sales/customer information
- Focus on streamlining processes in general
- Handle ad hoc marketing tasks, e.g. sharing newsletters with clients
- Assist the traders and general manager on ad hoc tasks
- Attend certain ad hoc events such as conferences and seminars
The deadline for applications is December 1. For more information, click here.