Hartree Hires Former OCM MD S.I. Shim to Head New Global Bunker Unit

by Ship & Bunker News Team

S.I.Shim. Image Credit: S.I.Shim

New York-headquartered Hartree Partners is looking to increase its presence in the bunker business and has hired industry veteran S.I. Shim to head its newly formed Global Bunker Unit, Hartree Marine Fuels LLC (Hartree Marine).

"I am excited and honored to be joining Hartree. The company has significant oil markets expertise and capital that will help make Hartree Marine a valuable and trusted partner to both suppliers and customers at a time when shipping companies are facing increasing challenges," Shim commented in an emailed note to Ship & Bunker.

"Hartree already has well established businesses in carbon trading, bio fuels, and price risk management. Hartree Marine will provide customers with excellent service and solutions."

With over 36 years in the industry, Shim is known best for his 18 years spent at OceanConnect, initially as its Director for Asia and from 2011 as its Global Managing Director.

He announced his retirement in December following the August 2020 acquisition of OceanConnect by KPI Bridge Oil, the merger of the two firms creating today's KPI OceanConnect.

Shim will be based in Korea and his contact details are as follows:



Tel: + 82 10 5222 8588

Email: sishim@hartreepartners.com