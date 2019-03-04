Probunkers Invites Proposals for 7 LNG Bunkering Vessels

Probunkers wants to build 7 LNG bunkering vessels. Image Credit: Probunkers

Probunkers today took the next step with its plans to become a global physical supplier of LNG bunkers by inviting proposals for the design of its LNG Bunkering Vessels (LNGBVs).

The company says it is currently looking to build seven such LNGBVs, which it intends to build and then operate in various ports worldwide.

Interested parties are invited to submit initial, concept design proposals, along with outline specification and General Arrangement for such type of vessel, to Probunkers' Technical Manager, Andreas Zompanakis.

Proposals can be submitted until Friday March 29, 2019.

Probunkers can be contacted as follows:

Email: info@probunkers.com

Tel: +30 210 4296866