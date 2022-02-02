Crystal Cruises' Crystal Sympathy Owed Peninsula $2.2 Million

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Crystal Cruises: avoiding US territorial waters. File Image / Pixabay.

Peninsula Petroleum Far East is owed $2.2 million for fuel by Crystal Sympathy although a spokesperson for the cruise line said there were no liens against the ship, according to news agency Associated Press.

Crystal Sympathy diverted to the Bahamanian port of Bimini having been denied entry to Aruba at the start of a two-week voyage.

Its sister ship, Crystal Serenity, diverted to the same port to avoid a maritime lien issued against it in Miami.

Boths ships were avoiding US territorial waters. The ships' operator, Crystal Cruises, is owned by parent Genting Hong Kong.

Genting Hong Kong filed for adminstration in Bermuda on January 18. Peninsula Petroleum went to court in southern Florida the following day in pursuit of damages and unpaid fuel bills, according to US business news provider Forbes.

Pressure began to mount on the parent after its German shipyard subsidiary MV Werften filed for insolvency in the second week of January.

According to Forbes, the company was close to running out of cash by the end of the month.