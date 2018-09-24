Island Oil Boosts Singapore Presence

Ryan Tan joins Singapore team (Image credit/Island Oil)

Island Oil has hired a bunker trader for its Singapore operation.

The new hire, Chee Yong (Ryan) Tan, has eight years experience in the bunker industry and has a London University business degree via the Singapore Institue of Management.

Adding Tan to the company's Singapore base is in line with Island Oil's "steady growth plans", the company said.

Tan joined the company in September.

Island Oil, which trades and supplies marine fuels, is based in Limassol with physical operations across East Europe and the Eastern Mediterranean region.

The Singapore team comprises three members of staff.

Contact details or Ryan Tan:

Office direct line: +65 6653 1944

Mobile: +65 8722 0672

E-mail: bunkers.singapore@island-oil.com

Skype ID: Ryan Tan - IOL