Aegean Appoints Chief Operating Officer

Chochlakis steps into new role (file image/pixabay)

Global bunker company Aegean Marine Petroleum has appointed Manolis Chochlakis to be the company's chief operating officer.

Chochlakis has worked in the company across a number of roles including the management and business development of Aegean in North and South America.

Aegean president Jonathan McIlroy said of the appointment that he was confident Chochlakis "will be a driving force in the coming years at Aegean".

The company has recently drawn fire from disgruntled shareholders over the way it is run.