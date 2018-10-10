Star Bulk Scrubber Loan gets Green Stamp

Loan turns ships green (file image/pixabay)

A $310 million loan for dry bulk shipping company Star Bulk has had $70 million defined as a green loan.

The green element of the loan is to finance the acquisition and installation of emissions abatement technology, more commonly referred to as scrubbers, across 50 ships in the company's fleet.

The loan confirms to 'Green Loan Principles' as certified by the business assurance services of class society DNV GL.

"The completion of this financing is an important milestone for Star Bulk and its lending partners, who are pioneering sustainable green loans for dry bulk shipping investments," the company said in a statement.